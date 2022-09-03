SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

