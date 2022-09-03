Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.25% from the stock’s current price.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

