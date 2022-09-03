Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Semtech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.66 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

