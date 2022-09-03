SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.35.

NYSE:S opened at $25.29 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

