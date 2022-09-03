Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) Trading Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $18,005.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

