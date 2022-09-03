Shadows Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,000.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $355,938.09 and approximately $60,000.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

