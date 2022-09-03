Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 537 at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).
Shaftesbury Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:SHB opened at GBX 407.80 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 554.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 385.50. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 397 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
