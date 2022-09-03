Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SHPMF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
