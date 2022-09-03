Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SHPMF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

