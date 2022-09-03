Shardus (ULT) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $8,246.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00470914 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.01880571 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00228562 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.