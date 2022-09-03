Shardus (ULT) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $8,246.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00470914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.01880571 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00228562 BTC.

Shardus is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

