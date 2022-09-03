Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.40

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 3058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

