Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) Price Hits $21.58 on Exchanges

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $790,039.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be bought for $21.58 or 0.00109468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
About Sheesha Finance [BEP20]
Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.
Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading
