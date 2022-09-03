Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $425,065.64 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for $19.73 or 0.00099824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $425,065.64 and approximately $425,229.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

