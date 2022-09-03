Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.76 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.76 billion and $218.16 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00783392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834658 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.
Shiba Inu Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.
