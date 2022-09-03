Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $285.24 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.68 billion and approximately $285.24 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.01567985 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015710 BTC.
Shiba Inu Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
