SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $71,538.84 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.42 or 0.07842400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00162523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00307209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00767095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00585356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.