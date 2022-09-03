Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Declines By 7.5%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

