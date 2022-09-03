Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 6.9%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,096,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 2,251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,965.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $23.89 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.