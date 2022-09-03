Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Decreases By 7.0%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Further Reading

