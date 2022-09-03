Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Drops By 6.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 465,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter.

KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.98. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

