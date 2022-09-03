SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

