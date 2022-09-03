Signum (SIGNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $858.00

Signum (SIGNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Signum has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Signum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Signum has a market cap of $5.29 million and $858.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Signum Coin Profile

SIGNA is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Signum alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Buying and Selling Signum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.