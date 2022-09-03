Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.39

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.39 and last traded at $114.41, with a volume of 25322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.33.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $1,159,568. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

