Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Comparison

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 5.58 $2.12 billion $47.86 2.45 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 19.53 $2.35 million $0.04 624.91

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silicon Laboratories and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 3 4 0 2.57 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $181.38, indicating a potential upside of 54.37%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $26.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 239.09% 3.61% 2.58% Shoals Technologies Group 3.08% -709.22% 4.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

