Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.