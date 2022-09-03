Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 150,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $100.53 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

