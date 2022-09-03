SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and $692,685.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022198 BTC.

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

