SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $44.50 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and $747,866.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033072 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041164 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,176 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,082 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.