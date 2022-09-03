Siren One Day Volume Reaches $9,905.00 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Siren coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.
Siren Coin Profile
Siren (SI) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.
Siren Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.