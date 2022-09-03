Siren One Day Volume Reaches $9,905.00 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Siren coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Siren Coin Profile

Siren (SI) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

