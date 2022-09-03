Skycoin (SKY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

