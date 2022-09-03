Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $15,526.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

