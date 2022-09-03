Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

