Smaugs NFT 24 Hour Volume Hits $808.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $27,262.38 and $808.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00784823 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015458 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
