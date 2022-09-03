Smaugs NFT Price Down 19% This Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $32,869.97 and $400.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.
About Smaugs NFT
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
