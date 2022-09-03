Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,687 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 35.4% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.