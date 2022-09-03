Smooth Love Potion Price Up 5.2% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $175.28 million and $34.08 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,308,854,684 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.