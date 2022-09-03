Smoothy Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $65,916.87 and approximately $281,140.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.