Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

