Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11,155.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $213.41 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

