Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.41 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

