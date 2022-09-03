Snowball Market Cap Hits $145,832.43 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Snowball has a total market cap of $145,832.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00826640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015655 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,775 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

