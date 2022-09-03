Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stake Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

NYSE SQM opened at $101.29 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

