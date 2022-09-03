Solana (SOL) Price Hits $31.15 on Top Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Solana has a total market cap of $10.89 billion and approximately $352.35 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $31.15 or 0.00157301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Solana Profile
Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,708,816 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
