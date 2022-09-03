Solanium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $1.60 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

