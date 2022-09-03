SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.78

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

