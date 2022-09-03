SolFarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $497,729.00 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.

SolFarm Coin Trading

