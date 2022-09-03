Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,358,000.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,070,214 shares in the company, valued at $68,376,753.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solid Power Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

About Solid Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

