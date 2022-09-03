Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,358,000.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,070,214 shares in the company, valued at $68,376,753.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Solid Power Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SLDP stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.