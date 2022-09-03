SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $919,831.00

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $919,831.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051190 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

