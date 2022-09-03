Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.41

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 3139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

