Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 23 regional radio stations; broadcasts 92 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.