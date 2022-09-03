Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile
