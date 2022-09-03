SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of SouthState worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB opened at $77.94 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

